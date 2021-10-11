ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County’s 2021 leaf collection schedule for county roads has been announced. Residents whose properties are on county roads may place their leaves in biodegradable bags or sweep the loose leaves into piles at the curb.

To organize leaf collection on county roads, Essex County is divided into four sectors. There will be three pickups in each section of the county. Residents are asked to coordinate their fall cleanup activities with the leaf collection schedule. Leaves should be swept to the curb or placed in biodegradable bags at the curb no more than seven days before the scheduled pickup time. In addition, residents are asked to pile leaves at least 10 feet from a storm drain.

The following schedule lists the four sectors, the municipalities included in each section and collection times:

Section I, which consists of Cedar Grove, Millburn and West Orange: Monday, Oct. 18, to Saturday, Oct. 23; Monday, Nov. 15, to Saturday, Nov. 20; and Sunday, Dec. 19, to Friday, Dec. 24.

Section II, which consists of South Orange and Maplewood: Monday, Oct. 25, to Saturday, Oct. 30; Monday, Nov. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 27; and Monday, Dec. 13, to Saturday, Dec. 18.

Section III, which consists of Belleville and East Orange: Monday, Nov. 1, to Saturday, Nov. 6; Monday, Nov. 29, to Saturday, Dec. 4; and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, to Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The final collection week will only be used if needed.

Section IV, which consists of Irvington, Newark and Orange: Monday, Nov. 8, to Saturday, Nov. 13; Monday, Dec. 6, to Saturday, Dec. 11; and Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, to Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The final collection week will only be used if needed.

Essex County has entered into shared services agreements with Bloomfield, Caldwell, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Montclair, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona and West Caldwell. In these municipalities, the local Department of Public Works will collect leaves on county roads. If your property is located on a county road in one of these towns, consult your municipal Public Works Department for more information or to obtain a schedule.

Residents who have questions about the leaf collection schedule may call the Essex County Department of Public Works at 973-226-8500, ext. 0.