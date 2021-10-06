Successful Bike2Trenton rally boosts Essex–Hudson Greenway Project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Early in the morning on Sept. 26, more than 150 cyclists set off from downtown Newark as part of Bike2Trenton — a five-hour, 58-mile bike ride to Trenton — all to raise awareness for the Essex–Hudson Greenway Project and urge action by Gov. Phil Murphy to fund the project.

For cyclists, along with walkers, runners, hikers, and others, the proposed Essex–Hudson Greenway would create nearly 9 miles of linear park, connecting Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus and Jersey City. The Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition consists of the Open Space Institute, the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition and the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance.

The Sept. 26 ride, coordinated by Bike JC and the Newark Community Cycling Center, with support from the Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition and the East Coast Greenway Alliance, concluded with a support rally on the steps of the New Jersey State House in the afternoon.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support of the cycling community from across New Jersey, each of the project partners and for the members of the general public who came out to offer their encouragement to each and every rider,” Bike JC President Patrick Conlon said. “Having a 9-mile path for biking, walking and other recreational activity would be transformational to the region. Time is definitely running short for the acquisition of the rail line, and we encourage Gov. Murphy and his administration to do their part to get the project across the finish line before the opportunity is lost forever.”

From its start in Newark, Bike2Trenton proceeded south through Elizabeth to Bound Brook, and then on to the Princeton Battle Monument in Princeton. After departing the battle monument, the ride proceeded to the William Trent House in Trenton, before the final ride over to the State House for the rally. The support rally for the greenway project featured speakers from various organizations and other supporters of the greenway.

“The Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition is honored at the outpouring of support. The greenway has been talked about for decades and today we are closer than ever to making it a reality, but we need Gov. Murphy to join us in this effort,” said Debra Kagan, executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition.

For more information on the greenway project, visit www.essexhudsongreenway.org.