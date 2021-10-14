League of Women Voters endorses Essex–Hudson Greenway Project

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition, comprising the Open Space Institute, the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, and September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, has welcomed the endorsement of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, as the latest statewide organization to come out in support of the greenway project. For walkers, runners, cyclists, hikers and others, the proposed greenway would create nearly 9 miles of linear park, connecting Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus and Jersey City.

“The Essex–Hudson Greenway Project upholds many long-held League of Women Voters of New Jersey principles, including providing much needed open space, managing stormwater runoff, and enhancing the social and economic welfare of New Jersey residents,” LWVNJ Executive Director Jesse Burns said. “We are proud to add our voice to the chorus calling for this once-in-a-lifetime, transformational project.”

The LWVNJ, a 101-year-old nonpartisan organization, works to defend democracy and empower voters. In addition to working to increase active participation in government, the league works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and to influence public policy through advocacy.