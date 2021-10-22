Belleville residents invited to sign up for Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Registration is open for the annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk, a race that is dedicated to the men and women of Belleville who have served in the U.S. military.

The race, which will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, caps a full day of events created to honor these brave men and women.

The proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for a graduating Belleville High School senior, financially support participating Belleville veterans organizations and help offset the costs associated with the race.

Tickets are charged, with reduced fees for children, active and retired military, and first responders. Race shirts are guaranteed only for registrations completed prior to Oct. 28.

This is a 5K-certified course timed via disposable chip. The 5K run/walk is preceded by the townships’ annual Veterans Day Parade.

Mayor Michael Melham and the Belleville Township Council urge all residents, clubs, organizations, civic groups and sports teams to participate in the parade. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Holmes Street and Union Avenue. The parade will conclude at the Veterans Memorial at Union and Tiona avenues. Belleville students who participate will earn a “community volunteer” credit or Belleville Bucks.

Visit www.bellevillevet5K.org to register or for more information.