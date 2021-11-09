Area nonprofit organizations to receive grants from bank foundation

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Provident Bank Foundation named its major grant recipients for its second cycle of 2021 in a Nov. 4 press release. The foundation awarded nearly $450,000 of total funding to 27 nonprofit organizations within the foundation’s three priority areas of community enrichment; education; and health, youth and families.

In Essex County, grants have been awarded to Clara Maass Medical Center Foundation in Belleville; NJ LEEP, a college access and success program serving students and families in the greater Newark area; and Table to Table, a community-based food rescue program that collects prepared and perishable food that would otherwise be wasted and delivers it to organizations serving the hungry in the Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

Grants provide funding between $5,000 and $25,000 to organizations across the New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania communities served by Provident Bank.

“We are thrilled to offer funding opportunities to some of the outstanding nonprofits that are continually raising up our community,” foundation Executive Director Samantha Plotino said. “From medical services to educational programs to food banks, these organizations are very valuable to residents across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Additional funding will allow their various programs to continue to thrive and make an impact.”