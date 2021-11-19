Belleville veterans organization raises money for American Cancer Society

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Following a raffle and donation table at the Post 105 annual picnic, American Legion Post 105 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105, both with matching donations, have been able to send a check to the American Cancer Society for $1,800. At the SAL general meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, the post and squadron membership presented a representative from the society with the big check.”

Each year for perhaps the last two decades, Post 105 has held its annual picnic in the late summer or early fall. Being the largest annual fundraiser for the post, the picnic has grown bigger and bigger throughout the years to what this year capped off with an all-time high attendance with more than 300 tickets being sold.

Planning for the picnic starts months in advance. Throughout that entire time, SAL member Vinnie Ferriole had been trying to find a way for SAL 105 to have a fundraiser for a cancer awareness and research society. After settling on the American Cancer Society as the charity of choice, the SAL was tasked with trying to figure out how to hold the fundraiser , considering options such as a raffle, a bike night and a 50/50. But in the end, the post agreed to have a cancer awareness table at the picnic on Sept. 18.

At a table decorated with pink and blue bows and a huge “Help Fight Cancer” sign, picnic attendees donated more than $550 in $5 and $10 contributions. With a bowl of pink and blue bows for donors to wear, folks at the event bought purple raffle tickets to support the cancer society fundraiser. Ferriole capped the event with a custom-made cake emblazoned with the cancer ribbon, put out for dessert toward the end of the picnic.

The illness hits home for Ferriole. “I, being a survivor of prostate cancer, am very pleased to see how many people donated the day of our picnic,” he said.

It was announced at the picnic that the SAL as well as the American Legion 105, would match the fundraiser proceeds, tripling what was raised. This brought the donation to $1,800.

A representative from the American Cancer Society came to a joint meeting of the legion and SAL the following month to be presented with a check. Halle Baker, a development manager for New Jersey’s division of the American Cancer Society, accepted the check from Post Commander Joe Cobianchi, SAL Commander Steve Sangemino and Ferriole.

“Just like every business and organization, the American Cancer Society took a huge hit during COVID,” Baker said at the meeting. “This money will go to copays to get treatment, transportation to treatment and even lodging to be closer to treatment. We thank you so much for taking your time and your efforts — we know this has been a hard year for everybody.”

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers