Belleville American Legion Post 105 holds flag-retirement ceremony

BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Friday, Nov. 5, American Legion Post 105 held a flag-retirement ceremony in the parking lot of the post, located at 621 Washington Ave. in Belleville. With Post 105 Legionnaires, members of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 and friends of the post in attendance, more than 500 flags were retired in the scripted ceremony.

“Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind,” read Post 105 Commander Joseph J. Cobianchi as part of the ceremony for disposal of unserviceable flags.

As stated in the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The American Legion is one of the patriotic organizations that is allowed to perform this ceremony.

The ceremony took more than three hours, with Legionnaires and SALs standing guard over the fire until it was completely out, as per the American Legion retirement ceremony requirements.

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers