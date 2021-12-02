Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour returns

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, this year’s Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.

The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, at the following locations:

Essex County Kip’s Castle Park, 22 Crestmont Road in Verona; 973-433-7469; www.EssexCountyParks.org ; open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.; free admission.

Walther House at the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens, 474 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair; 973-783-5974; www.presbyirisgardens.org ; open Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.; free admission.

Canfield-Morgan House and Museum, 903 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove; 973-239-5414; www.cedargrovehistoricalsociety.org ; open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; free admission.

Crane Homestead, 289 Westville Ave. in West Caldwell; 973-226-8976; open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.; free admission.

Grover Cleveland Birthplace, 207 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell; 973-226-0001; www.clevelandbirthplace.org ; a limit of six visitors every 20 to 30 minutes; open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.; free admission.

Kingsland Manor, 3 Kingsland St. in Nutley; 973-661-3410; www.kingslandmanor.org ; open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; free admission.

Montclair Historical Society Properties: Crane House and Historic YWCA, 110 Orange Road in Montclair; 973-744-1796; www.montclairhistorical.org ; open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; free admission.

Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave. in Bloomfield; 973-743-1234; open Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.; free admission.

“The holiday house tour is a great example of organizations throughout the county pooling their resources to create a wonderful event for families to enjoy and to provide insight into how past holidays were celebrated,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Take a break from the hustle and bustle this December and visit local homes and landmarks that will have decked the halls in holiday extravagance for one spectacular weekend. Tour historic Essex County with your friends and delight in the spirit of the season.”

The public can visit each site at their own pace. The houses will be exquisitely decorated for the holidays and be open for public viewing. Each site will offer something unique, including musical entertainment, refreshments or educational programs. For more information, call 973-268-3500 or visit www.essexcountynj.org.