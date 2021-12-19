Charges announced in Belleville stabbing incident

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini announced Dec. 17 that authorities have charged a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 20, on Van Rensselaer Street in Belleville.

Termaine Pines, 48, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Pines remains at large and is not believed to be in the local area. The whereabouts of the suspect are being tracked by detectives from the prosecutor’s office; the Belleville and Baltimore, Md., police departments; and the US Marshals Service.

On Nov. 20, a Belleville woman was stabbed when she entered her home on Van Rensselaer Street. The victim was able to flee from the assailant and seek help. This victim was treated for her stab wounds at a local hospital. The suspect fled the area after the incident.

When Belleville officers responded to the residence, they also discovered an unresponsive elderly female in a first-floor bedroom. This woman, who resided within the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death of the woman is pending final determination by the New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner.

An investigation by detectives from the prosecutor’s office and Belleville Police Department has led to the identification and charging of Pines.

At this point in the investigation, authorities believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to local residents.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Pines should call 9-1-1 or the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 877-847-7432.

The charges are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable double in a court of law.