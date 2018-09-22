County to hold first-ever paper-shredding day

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Department of Public Works will hold a paper-shredding day on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Essex County Public Works Department, 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, Computer & Electronics Recycling Day and Used Tire Recycling Day, shredding paper is a great way to reduce our waste stream, promote recycling and protect our personal information,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We all have accumulated documents that contain our vital information. Shredding is the best way to dispose of these documents because our personal information is destroyed and the paper is recycled.”

Paper shredded at the event will be recycled. There is no limit on how much paper residents may bring to the Paper Shredding Day. However, plastic sheets and covers, and metal binders must be removed from paper to be shredded. Paper clips and staples do not have to be removed. Photo negatives and film are not accepted.

This event is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the Essex County Department of Public Works at 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.