Essex County receives many grants for the arts

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Council on the Arts recently awarded more than $15.7 million in grant funding to support 700 arts organizations, projects and artists throughout the state.

“It is an honor to lead a department that invests in the people of New Jersey in such diverse and meaningful ways,” Secretary of State Tahesha Way said. “Grants through the State Arts Council have a direct positive impact on New Jersey residents, families and communities. The return on the investment is undeniable, and we are grateful to today’s award winners for the important work they do.”

“New Jersey’s creative industries play a key role in our success — from the economy and education to wellness and cross-cultural understanding,” Council Chairwoman Elizabeth Mattson said. “The arts provide an opportunity for people from all backgrounds to engage with one another, and to share ideas and stories that can change lives.”

In Essex County, the following grants were awarded:

In Bloomfield, $9,870 to New Jersey Tap Ensemble for arts project support;

In Cedar Grove, $44,224 to ArtsPower for general operating support;

In Livingston, $86,232 to the New Jersey Ballet Company for general operating support;

In Maplewood, $15,000 to Vanguard Theatre Company for arts project support;

In Millburn, $791,350 to Paper Mill Playhouse for general operating support; and $25,000 to the Discover Orchestra for general operating support;

In Montclair, $10,000 to Dance New Jersey for general operating support; $10,000 to Freespace Dance for general operating support; $33,530 to Jazz House Kids for general operating support; $298,817 to the Montclair Art Museum for general operating support; $33,000 to Montclair Film for general operating support; $54,464 to Montclair State University’s Arts & Cultural Program for general program support; and $30,000 to Sharron Miller’s Academy for the Performing Arts for general operating support;

In Newark, $11,500 to the Barat Foundation for general operating support; $28,899 to GlassRoots for general operating support; $1,000,000 to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center for general operating support; $1,000,000 to the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra for general operating support; $30,538 to the Newark Arts Council for general operating support; $225,877 to Newark Public Radio for general operating support; $147,163 to Newark School of the Arts for general operating support; $125,000 to the Nonprofit Finance Fund for a co-sponsored project; $20,000 to the Rutgers School of Public Affairs & Administration’s Clement A. Price Internship Program for a co-sponsored project; $14,701 to Rutgers University’s Paul Robeson Art Gallery for general program support; $1,000,000 to the Newark Museum for general operating support; and $13,150 to Trilogy: An Opera Company for general operating support;

In Orange, $26,125 to Arts Unbound for general operating support;

In South Orange, $9,433 to the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs for general program support; and $43,538 to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for general operating support;

In Verona, $130,455 to the Essex County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs for local arts programming; and $28,750 to the Pushcart Players for general operating support;

In West Orange, $10,000 to Arts For Kids for general operating support; $25,960 to JCC MetroWest for general program support; and $17,140 to Luna Stage for general operating support.

Additionally, 20 organizations and projects received Citations of Excellence in recognition of the highest competitive evaluations by panels of specialists. Essex County organizations recognized were: Montclair Film, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark Public Radio, Newark School of the Arts, Paper Mill Playhouse, Rutgers University’s Paul Robeson Art Gallery, South Orange Performing Arts Center and the Newark Museum.