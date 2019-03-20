Meet the Mayors of Essex County on April 6

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The ninth annual Essex County Meet the Mayors event will be Saturday, April 6, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. Guest speakers Sen. Stephen Sweeney and Assemblyman Jon Bramnick will discuss important issues affecting New Jersey. Also, a hot breakfast will be served.

This is a free event, though a reservation is required. RSVP by March 28 at www.millburnshorthillschamber.org/events/mayors-2/. For additional information, call 973-379-1198.