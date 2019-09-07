Shred papers before recycling and recycle used tires

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Essex County Department of Public Works will hold a Paper Shredding and Used Tire Recycling Day for county residents on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DPW, 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer & Electronics Recycling Day, recycling paper and used tires is a great way to reduce reusable materials from our waste stream,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our Paper Shredding Day enables residents to protect their personal information by destroying old documents safely and securely, with the paper being recycled, while our Used Tire Recycling Day allows unwanted tires to be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner.”

Paper shredded at the event will be recycled. There is no limit on how much paper residents may bring to the Paper Shredding Day. However, plastic sheets and covers, and metal binders must be removed from paper to be shredded. Paper clips and staples do not have to be removed. Photo negatives and film are not accepted.

Rubber tires with or without metal rims will be accepted. Rims will not be returned to residents; they will be recycled. The collected tires will be delivered to a state-licensed transfer waste facility, which will recycle the tires into new uses.

This day is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the county DPW at 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.