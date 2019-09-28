Properly dispose of your household hazardous waste

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Essex County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Essex County Fleet Maintenance Facility, 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our collection days are very popular and I am so glad our residents understand the importance of recycling. I encourage everyone to participate in our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.”

Materials being collected at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day include pesticides and herbicides, paint thinners and solvents, oil-based paints and stains, chemistry sets, barbecue propane tanks, pool chemicals, automotive fluids such as antifreeze, motor oil and steering fluid, darkroom and photographic chemicals, lithium and NiCad batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts, mercury and products containing mercury, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaning fluids, car batteries, home fire extinguishers, driveway sealer, and aerosol spray paints. All containers must be 5 gallons or smaller or 10 pounds or lighter.

Items not being collected include latex paint, which can be dried and disposed of with regular waste; unlabeled or unidentifiable materials; asbestos; regulated medical or infectious waste; commercial or industrial waste; empty containers; explosives, munitions, ordnance or highly reactive materials; household batteries, such as AA, AAA, C, D and 9V; and smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

For more information, call the Essex County Utilities Authority at 973-792-9060 or visit www.ecuanj.com.