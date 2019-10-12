‘Strut Your Mutt’ returns to Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County dog owners are invited to display their creativity and participate in “Strut Your Mutt,” the county’s annual canine Halloween costume parade and contest. This year, four parades have been scheduled, with the newly-opened Branch Brook Dog Park hosting its first event. Participation is free.

Parade No. 1 will be Saturday, Oct. 19, at Branch Brook Dog Park on Heller Parkway in Newark, with registration at 9:15 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m. Parade No. 2 will be Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hilltop Dog Park on Courter Lane in North Caldwell, with registration at noon and the parade at 1 p.m. Parade No. 3 will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at Brookdale Dog Park on Grove Street in Montclair, with registration at 9:15 a.m. and the parade at 10 a.m. Parade No. 4 will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, at South Mountain Dog Park on Crest Drive in Maplewood/Millburn, with registration at 1:15 p.m. and the parade at 2 p.m. In the event of rain, the Oct. 19 parades will be held Oct. 20 and the Oct. 26 parades will be held Oct. 27.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in a variety of categories. For more information, call 973-268-3500.