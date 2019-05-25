‘101 Days of Summer’ traffic safety campaign in NJ

TRENTON, NJ — On May 21, N.J. Attorney Gen. Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety announced the start of a statewide campaign to enhance safety on New Jersey roads during the busy summer travel season. The “101 Days of Summer” traffic safety campaign will run between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

“Ensuring the safety of New Jersey residents and visitors is our top priority and that means making sure our roadways are safe for all who use them, especially during the busy summer travel season,” Grewal said. “New Jersey’s recreational and entertainment destinations create heavy travel demands on our roadways during the summer. We are working to ensure that New Jersey residents and visitors arrive at their destinations safely.”

The time between the Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day is considered to be the busiest and most dangerous travel period of the year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the higher volume of holiday travelers, including a significantly higher number of alcohol-impaired drivers, cause nearly twice the number of automotive deaths during the summer months than during the rest of the year combined.

In New Jersey, fatal crashes, alcohol-related crashes, and young-driver crashes all occur at higher rates between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, according to an analysis of five-year crash statistics. In 2017 alone, 137 motor vehicle occupants, 48 pedestrians and five bicyclists lost their lives in crashes on New Jersey roadways during that period — more than a third of the total lives lost that year.

“Although New Jersey’s highways remain some of the safest in the nation, every injury and every loss of life is one too many,” said Eric Heitmann, director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “For the next three months we’ll be working with our partners in New Jersey’s law enforcement and traffic safety communities to reduce the risks associated with summer travel, prevent crashes and save lives.”

In addition to regular and supplemental patrols, over the next three months, police throughout New Jersey will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, deploying “Drunk Driver Mobile Patrols,” participating in the “Click It or Ticket” national seat belt enforcement campaign, and conducting task force partnerships and traffic safety details with other law enforcement and traffic safety agencies.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, everyone can help make this an enjoyable summer by practicing safe and responsible behaviors,” said Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police. “In order to help support this safety campaign and promote a safe driving and boating environment for all, our troopers will be on the lookout for any motorists or boaters that may create a hazard for others on our roads and waterways.”

The 101 Days of Summer are especially hazardous for teenage drivers. In 2016, more than 1,050 people were killed nationwide in crashes involving a teen driver during that period. That is an average of 10 people per day — a 14-percent increase compared to the rest of the year, according to data analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

To help summer travelers and tourists of all ages arrive safely to their destinations with minimal delays, the New Jersey Department of Transportation will promote the use of its 511 real-time travel information services. The 511nj.org website and phone systems provide valuable real-time travel information about incidents, crashes, congestion, construction, special events and even travel times.

To help reduce the risks of crashes and other travel-related hazards this summer: