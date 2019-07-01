County opens new vocational tech lab at Sojourn HS

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced June 26 that students at Sojourn High School, the alternative school in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center, will be able to study in a new vocational program focused on operating construction equipment. The enhanced SIM LOG Vocation Program, which builds upon the existing C-TECH program, will be offered to students in the new simulator lab. Students will complete approximately 30 to 40 hours on each training unit. Those who successfully pass the course will receive a certificate of completion and will have the opportunity to test for industry-recognized certifications and credentials.

“At the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center, we work diligently to ensure that the youth in our facility receive a good education and are provided with the necessary skills to excel in their future endeavors, either school or the workforce. We are excited that students will have the opportunity to learn a construction skill on state-of-the art equipment and we look forward to their success,” DiVincenzo said. “I commend Director Dennis Hughes and Sojourn High School for offering our young residents this opportunity. It is another example of why our juvenile detention center is the best in the state.”

“Having the ability to offer vocational courses is something we are all proud of at the juvenile detention center,” Essex County Juvenile Detention Center Director Rev. Dennis Hughes said. “This opportunity allows these young adults to leave the facility in a better position than when they arrived, armed with new knowledge and credentials that will help them succeed in their futures. Construction and technology are two fields that are in high demand now and we are preparing these young people to be able to step into these roles.”

The addition of the SIM LOG Vocation Program to Sojourn High School will position students to obtain recognized industry certifications in three different fields of the construction industry. These certifications will provide students increased opportunity for gainful employment in the future. The comprehensive “Performance Indicators” in the SIM LOG Construction program provides industry standard level training that includes simulation tasks, task progression and evaluation. These indicators mirror the best practices from leading training professionals from around the world, along with certification guidelines from key standard organizations, such as the National Center for Construction Education & Research for construction equipment, the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators for cranes, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for forklifts.

“Our students are learners and it is up to us to provide the resources to ensure they become productive citizens,” Essex Regional Educational Services Commission Superintendent Laurie Newell said.

“In the beginning of the school year Director Hughes and I had a conversation about the kinds of educational programs he wished we could add here, and his response was a vocational unit. The Sojourn High Vocational Technology Lab will take our students to the next level and better position them for future success,” Sojourn Principal Rodney E. Jenkins said. “For years our students have proven their intelligence by earning their high school diplomas/GEDs and some even completed collegiate coursework while remaining in the juvenile detention center. This will be another opportunity for them to excel and gain certifications.”

The simulator lab consists of three networked simulator stations, which are tabletop mounted replica controls joysticks and replica ball-top levers, used to operate the forklift simulator. Each station is equipped with a steering wheel, gear shifter and/or foot pedals that reproduce the functionality of the actual heavy machinery. Another station has a multipurpose use to simulate the operation of a hydraulic excavator, bulldozer and wheel loader by using the multipurpose simulator controls.

The new state-of-the-art simulation equipment cost approximately $70,000 and was paid for by Sojourn High School.