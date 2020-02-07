Free cardiac and concussion screenings for young athletes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes at RWJBarnabas Health will provide free cardiac and concussion baseline screenings to young athletes on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

When preliminary testing to identify serious cardiac problems is provided to young athletes, sudden cardiac arrest and tragic deaths may be avoided. Nearly 90 percent of sudden cardiac deaths in young athletes occur during or after athletic activities, and hidden heart conditions are often the cause. Cardiac screening, open to those ages 6 to 18, will help to identify players who may require further testing or intervention.

FDA-approved ImPACT Pediatric concussion screenings are available to young athletes. Having a concussion baseline study can help identify issues in the future. If an athlete is believed to have suffered a head injury, this screening test may be used to evaluate the severity and determine when it is safe to return to play. ImPACT Pediatric is an iPad-based computerized test that is individually and easily administered as well as engaging for children, while effectively measuring neurocognitive function.

Screenings are free of charge and a parent or guardian is asked to be present. An appointment is required. To register and schedule an appointment time, parents/guardians are asked to send an email to Teamlink@rwjbh.org or call 1-888-724-7123.