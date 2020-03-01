Area Republicans to celebrate Lincoln Day Dinner

MONTCLAIR, NJ — New Jersey 2nd Amendment activist and entrepreneur Anthony Colandro of Gun For Hire Range and Gun For Hire Radio will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner of the Montclair Republican Club and the Essex County NJ Republican Women, to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at the Montclair Golf Club. Ticket, table purchase, advertising information and more is available at https://lincolndaydinner2020.org/.

For their support of the right to bear arms, Joan Furlong and John Montenigro, successful plaintiffs in a New Jersey case related to the 2nd Amendment and free speech in the Montclair Public Schools, will be presented with the evening’s 2020 2nd Amendment Award. Susan and Roland Straten of Montclair will receive the 2020 1st Amendment Award for their civic activity and leadership in northern New Jersey. This event will also celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

A Newark native, current NRA board member, executive vice president of the N.J. State NRA association and host of the hit podcast “Gun For Hire Radio” with more than 1 million listeners nationwide, Colandro has crafted New Jersey’s leading firearms training facility and indoor gun range and advocacy movement. His company’s tagline is “Powered By The Second Amendment.”

Proceeds from the evening will support the two organizations and the Montclair Republicans Scholarship Fund. To attend, contact either organization at montclairrepublicans@gmail.com or ECNJRW@gmail.com by March 20. Paid reservations required; no tickets will be sold at the door.