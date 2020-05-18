‘Red Carpet Rollout’ event shows appreciation for nurses

BELLEVILLE, NJ — To officially kick off National Nurses Week 2020, Clara Maass Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, hosted a “Red Carpet Rollout” on May 6 to celebrate nurses and other health care professionals at the beginning and/or end of all four shifts.

That day as each employee arrived or concluded their shift, each employee was met with a thunderous applause and cheers from the hospital’s leadership team, followed by an invitation to walk the red carpet. The event, which was hosted by Dr. Mary Ellen Clyne, president and CEO of Clara Maass Medical Center, was held as a fun way to show every employee how much they are appreciated for making a difference in the lives of the facility’s patients and families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Nurses Day is observed annually on May 6 and is devoted to raising awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments and acknowledges the vital role nurses have in society. National Nurses Week ran May 6 through May 12, whichFlorence Nightingale’s birthday.