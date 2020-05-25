Clara Maass Medical Center offers interfaith community prayer line

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Clara Maass Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, offers a free community prayer line for the health, healing, strength and recovery of its community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by a network of spiritual leaders from the city of Newark’s Mayor’s Office of Clergy Affairs and Interfaith Alliance and the New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastor and Ministers, the prayer line is a free resource for spiritual support for patients and families that have been affected by COVID-19. The prayer line can be accessed at 1-888-850-5067 with participant code 485589.

“The community prayer line is our way of supporting our neighbors, patients and families from a spiritual perspective,” CMMC President and CEO Mary Ellen Clyne said.

Since March 21, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has banned large gatherings, including gatherings for religious services at churches, synagogues and mosques, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. On March 26, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin echoed the governor’s directive with the closing of all Catholic churches in the Newark Archdiocese and many other faith-based organizations have suspended services to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“The interfaith community prayer line offered through Clara Maass Medical Centers allows an opportunity for individuals of all faiths to safely worship and join in prayer for the safety, health and restoration of our community, those affected by COVID-19 as well as those on the frontlines fighting the virus,” said Desyra Highsmith, director of diversity and inclusion at Clara Maass Medical Center.

Throughout the pandemic, Clara Maass Medical Center has made spiritual support a priority. In March, the Medical Center began offering a Catholic Mass for employees and patients via its internal communications system after its chapel was closed for in-person gatherings. The medical center has also welcomed members of the community who have participated in socially distant prayer vigils, car caravans and families who have come to the medical center to pray for a loved one in the facility’s parking lot.

The community prayer line is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. for English-speaking callers and Monday through Friday from 6 to 6:15 p.m. for Spanish-speaking callers. Individuals of all faiths are invited to utilize the line.