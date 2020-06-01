County to distribute food June 4 to those in need

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Essex County will present an Emergency Food Distribution Event on Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus. The 1,000 boxes of food that will be distributed are meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

Residents who want to take advantage of this free giveaway must use the western entrance to the parking lot that is across the street from the BP gasoline station. Left turns from Northfield Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Cherry Lane before turning right onto Northfield Avenue. In addition, residents are asked not to arrive at the site until 8 a.m. Vehicles that arrive before 8 a.m. will be asked to leave. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and prevent any traffic backups from being created.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide approximately 40 meals. They consist of a variety of nonperishable food items such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf-stable milk and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli. Items may vary based upon their availability.

The emergency food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. When residents arrive at the site, they are being asked to keep their windows rolled up and to open their trunk. Volunteers will place one emergency food box into each vehicle.

This event will only provide boxes to cars. Buses will not be allowed to enter. In addition, people walking to the site cannot be assisted.