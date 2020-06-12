Clara Maass kicks off Pride Month with celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — To officially kick off the month of June, Clara Maass Medical Center hosted a socially-distant celebration of National Pride Month with a 15-car caravan that traveled around the campus, as well as a party on the top of the parking deck with music played by DJ Rich.

The brief program included remarks from Belleville Mayor Michael Melham, and CMMC President and CEO Mary Ellen Clyne. A prayer of inclusion was shared by the Rev. Joel Hubbard of Park United Methodist Church of Bloomfield.

Photos Courtesy of Clara Maass Medical Center