Paper shredding in Essex County

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Essex County Paper Shredding and Used Tire Recycling Day will be Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 West Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer and Electronics Recycling Day, recycling paper and used tires is a great way to reduce reusable materials from our waste stream,” Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our Paper Shredding Day enables residents to protect their personal information by destroying old documents safely and securely, with the paper being recycled, while our Used Tire Recycling Day allows unwanted tires to be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner.”

Paper shredded at the event will be recycled. There is no limit on how much paper residents may bring; however, plastic sheets and covers, and metal binders must be removed from paper to be shredded. Paper clips and staples do not have to be removed. Photo negatives and film are not accepted.

Rubber tires with or without metal rims will be accepted. Rims will not be returned to residents; they will be recycled. The collected tires will be delivered to a state-licensed transfer waste facility, which will recycle the tires into new uses.

To promote social distancing and help prevent the spread of coronavirus, residents coming to the site should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up. Essex County will have people working at the site to remove paper and tires from the vehicle.

The free event is only for Essex County residents with proof of residency. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.