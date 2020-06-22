NJSIAA recognizes graduating Scholar-Athletes

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — For the 2019-20 school year, the 27th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards initiative of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has provided a certificate of recognition to 354 high school student-athletes.

Under this ongoing program, each NJSIAA member school — nearly every high school in the state — has the opportunity to select one graduating senior as its scholar-athlete of the year.

Area award recipients are: Adam Ruales-Godoy from Belleville High School, Michael Bsales from Bloomfield High School, William Shabacker from Columbia High School, Justin Singh-Smith from East Orange Campus High School, Haleigh Pine from Glen Ridge High School, Frank Peprah from Irvington High School, Angelica Deoleo-Valentin from Orange High School, Aidan Dunphy from Seton Hall Preparatory School and Natalie Nevins from West Orange High School.

“Given the very challenging year we’ve all faced, it’s particularly important to recognize the academic achievements of New Jersey’s student-athletes,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said. “I’m certain each certificate recipient worked hard not only in the classroom and in competition, but also in overcoming the hurdles presented by the closing of all school buildings. Despite the difficulties, they all continued to pursue their goals and dreams.”

Since 1993, NJSIAA has honored more than 7,700 New Jersey high school students through its annual scholastic-athletes program.