Body armor donated to Sheriff’s Office K-9s

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Sheriff Armando Fontoura HAS expressed his gratitude to nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s for its donation of body armor for the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit. Officer K-9s Buzzard, Chex, Hanner, Joe and Marko will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to the charitable donation.

The vests are sponsored by Survival Armor incentive program and will be embroidered with the message: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and Survival Armor.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

“Our K-9 unit is one of the hardest working teams within our department and we’re thrilled to receive this donation, which will continue to help our K-9 companions stay safe in the field,” Fontoura said. “Whether it is helping in drug and bomb investigations, assisting our fellow law enforcement partners in the field or tracking down a missing person, our dogs work relentlessly day in and day out. They are valued members of our department and we’re proud to see them rewarded.”

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a nonprofit charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,867 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.