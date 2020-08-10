Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation proudly awards scholarships each year. Each recipient must be a graduating high school senior and reside in Bloomfield, Belleville or Glen Ridge. Scholarship criteria are based on the student’s financial need; fall attendance at a college, university or vocational school; intention to pursue a career that is business-oriented; and extracurricular and community activities. The scholarship application included the student’s grade-point average, letters of recommendation from the school, acceptance letters from the college of interest and an essay penned by the student.

Class of 2020 honorees are: Bloomfield’s Daniel Keseling, who will attend The College of New Jersey, and Mikaela Benkert, who will attend Montclair State University; Belleville’s Joylyn Perez, who will attend Kean University, and Malvin Gavarrett, who will attend Rutgers University; and Glen Ridge’s Mia Advensky, who will attend McGill University, and Kaylie Koenig, who will attend Northeastern University.