First tenants move into Park11 in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Tulfra Real Estate, a Rochelle Park–based real estate investment, management and development company, has completed site work at Park11 and welcomed its first tenants. Park11 is a 20-acre, mixed-use development in Belleville.

The redevelopment project is a joint venture between Tulfra Real Estate, redeveloper for the township of Belleville, and The Hampshire Companies. The longtime partners have a decades-long relationship, developing industrial, retail, land and apartments together.

“Since Tulfra and The Hampshire Companies acquired this property in 2015, we have been hard at work transforming this once-empty property into a new hub for Belleville and surrounding towns,” Tulfra President and CEO Sonny Jumani said.

The completed work at Park11 includes the construction of a retaining wall on the eastern side of the property, paving and striping access roadways throughout the development, the installation of a traffic light on Franklin Avenue at Park11’s main entrance, and landscaping throughout the property.

According to Jumani, Wawa signed a 25-year ground lease for two acres on the property in late 2018; the store plans to open this August.

Extra Space Storage signed a 75-year ground lease agreement, and construction has been completed of the 110,000-square-foot, four-story, 807-unit self-storage facility. The store is open and is leasing well. Additional retail pads are available for lease at Park11, including quick-service restaurant, pharmacy and medical office space.

“This mixed-use development brings jobs and resources to residents, and we are proud to see our vision turn into a success story for the township of Belleville,” Jumani said.