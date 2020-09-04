Eight RWJBarnabas Health facilities named ‘Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Eight RWJBarnabas Health facilities have been recognized and redesignated as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. The facilities recognized include Clara Maass Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital–Somerset and Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

The distinguished honor of being selected as “Healthcare Equality Leaders” was based on an annual comprehensive assessment identifying health care institutions that are leaders in efforts to offer equitable care to LGBTQ patients by evaluating inclusive policies and practices related to LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees.

“RWJBarnabas Health is committed to treating everyone with respect and dignity while appreciating and embracing the differences as well as the similarities that exist among us,” said Trina Parks, RWJBarnabas Health’s senior vice president, and corporate chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We want all patients to feel welcomed and be able to get the care that they need at all stages of their life. We are proud to be leading the way in New Jersey in providing health care services for the LGBTQIA community and to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as ‘Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.’”

The eight RWJBarnabas Health facilities were among only a few hospitals in the state that earned top marks in meeting nondiscrimination and training criteria that demonstrate a commitment to equitable, inclusive and compassionate care for LGBTQ patients and their families, who often face significant challenges in securing the medical care they need and deserve.