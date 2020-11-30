Murphy administration announces $161 million in grants to 543 municipalities

TRENTON, NJ — On Nov. 18, Gov. Phil Murphy announced $161.25 million in municipal aid grants, with 543 cities and towns across the state receiving funds to advance road, bridge, safety and quality-of-life improvements, demonstrating the Department of Transportation’s commitment to communities.

The competitive municipal aid grant program attracted 635 applications from 549 different municipalities with a total of $342 million requested. Project applications were evaluated and rated on their merits by NJDOT staff and reviewed by an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers. This process resulted in 548 awards to 543 municipalities, totaling $161.25 million. The 2016 Transportation Trust Fund renewal has made it possible to continue to award $161.25 million annually — more than double the $78.75 million that was available before the TTF renewal. In addition, the extra funds have allowed the department to increase the number of municipalities receiving grants from about 370 a year prior to the TTF renewal to 543 municipalities this year.

“These grants are further demonstration of the partnership between my administration and our communities to build a stronger, safer and more modern transportation network,” Murphy said. “In a state as densely populated as New Jersey, where our interconnectedness is a strength, these vital investments will increase safety, foster mobility and improve the quality of life for New Jerseyans statewide.”

“The Murphy administration maintains its commitment to communities by providing municipalities the resources to make important safety, infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements without burdening local property taxpayers,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We were pleased to award grants to nearly every municipality in New Jersey.”

Essex County towns won $10,356,766 in grants and $3,116,709 in urban allotment, making a total award of $13,473,475.