Bloomfield tests all municipal employees for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep municipal employees and the public safe, the township tested all municipal employees for COVID-19 after they returned from Thanksgiving break. The township partnered with Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville to ensure that every employee was tested and results came back quickly.

“With the possibility that there could be spikes in cases of COVID-19 as a result of Thanksgiving, we are exercising an abundance of caution and testing every single township employee,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It is our top priority to keep our employees and members of the public healthy until this crisis is behind us.”

Testing of Bloomfield Township employees was made possible through a formal partnership with Clara Maass Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health.

“We see this partnership agreement as an opportunity to support our neighbors in Bloomfield, to educate our community and to keep the members of our community safe. We appreciate our chairman of Emergency Services, Dr. John Fontanetta, for moving this initiative forward,” said Mary Ellen Clyne, president and CEO of Clara Maass Medical Center.

Prior to results returning, township officials stated that, should an employee test positive, they would be informed to quarantine and would not be allowed back in the Municipal Building until they no longer have the virus.

As part of the township’s plan to slow the spread of COVID-19, measures have been taken, including wearing masks, working from home when possible, staggered work shifts, plexiglass barriers and separation from others. Additionally, the township has placed thermal imaging cameras at entrances to the Municipal Building and Police Headquarters/Court to check the temperature of everyone that enters the building.

Working with Clara Maass, the township a few months ago set up a protocol that any employee showing symptoms of COVID-19 or that believed they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, could be tested quickly at the hospital.

“The cooperation that the township receives from Clara Maass has been an invaluable asset to us,” personnel Director Kimberly Duva said. “Together, we have worked very efficiently to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among staff with minimal disruption to municipal operations as a result.”