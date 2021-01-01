Belleville Historical Society lays wreaths on heroes’ graves

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Neither freezing temperatures nor snow kept scores of people, including veterans and a Brownie Troop, from gathering at St. Peter’s Church Cemetery in Belleville on Saturday, Dec. 19, to remember local deceased veterans. The event, sponsored by the Belleville Historical Society, marked the fourth year the society joined with the national Wreaths Across America organization to remember and honor veterans from all our nation’s wars. As the color guard from Belleville American Legion Post 105 stood at attention, St. Peter’s pastor, Father Ivan Sciberras, blessed more than 150 wreaths. Each person then began gathering the wreaths and setting them on the graves of the 90 veterans buried at St. Peter’s.

The Belleville Historical Society later also set wreaths at the old Belleville Dutch Reformed Church cemetery where Revolutionary War soldiers are buried and also at Belleville Christ Episcopal Church cemetery.

Thanks to the research of Nutley author Anthony Buccino, wreath layers were able to find the burial locations of many of the soldiers from Belleville and Nutley who were killed in action. As a result of Buccino’s work, the Belleville Historical Society was able to travel to set wreaths at eight additional cemeteries where young men from Belleville are interred. Wreaths were also set at the graves of eight Medal of Honor recipients and two Revolutionary War generals. According to Belleville Historical Society President Michael Perrone, the society visited a total of 14 cemeteries in six counties.