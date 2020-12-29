Belleville SAL Squadron 105 donates money to worthy causes

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105, in two separate installments, donated $855 toward the Sons of the American Legion Detachment of NJ Commanders Project, which benefits veterans’ programs throughout the state.

Each year, the American Legion Department of New Jersey, the American Legion’s state-level organization, holds a Commanders Project, which is a joint project between the Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion, raising money for various projects throughout the state. This year, the project focused on raising money for the Veterans Haven system, a series of veterans homes throughout New Jersey. Listed on their website, their mission is to “ensure that homeless veterans are treated and cared for in a dignified, compassionate and professional manner so as to reach an optimal level of independence and aid them in re-acquiring the life skills and ability to live in the community while maintaining their self-sufficiency, dignity and honor.” Also part of the project was a donation to upgrade the communication infrastructure at the Brigadier William Doyle Cemetery in Wrightstown, the largest veterans cemetery in New Jersey.

The Sons of the American Legion Detachment of NJ, the parallel NJ state-level unit of the SAL, pledged a commitment of $25,000 toward that state project.

“We are working in conjunction with the entire American Legion Family to improve our veteran care facilities in many ways at Paramus, Vet Haven’s North, Vineland, Menlo Park and Doyle’s Cemetery,” SAL Detachment Commander Matthew Thalasinos wrote in the state newsletter, the SALute. “The project goal is in the neighborhood of $115,000. Our goal is to contribute $25,000.”

Squadron 105 in Belleville did its part to help meet that goal. In late March 2020, SAL 105 had planned to hold a shuffleboard tournament, with all of the proceeds going toward the Commanders Project. The tournament, though, was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Jersey hard right around that time. Though the event never happened, 105 still held its 50/50, which was drawn over the summer, netting $500 toward the project.

Later, at the October Detachment SAL meeting, Thalasinos stated that the state commitment of $25,000 was short $355 — at which point SAL 105 Commander Steve Sangemino, who is also a Detachment of NJ vice-commander, stood up and stated that Squadron 105 Belleville would like the honor of writing a check for that $355, putting the Detachment over the top for its goal.