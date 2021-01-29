Belleville resident struck by truck, killed

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident, according to a Jan. 28 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Ximena Aguilar, 44, of Belleville, was struck in the area of Washington Avenue and Little Street in Belleville by a truck owned by Interstate Waste Services. The truck driver remained at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:53 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.