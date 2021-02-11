Republican women organization to hold annual Lincoln Day dinner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women, a 100-year-old organization, has announced new leadership as it prepares for its annual Lincoln Day dinner on Thursday, Feb. 18.

“This is a wonderful occasion to observe an Essex County NJ Republican Women tradition and have some fun,” incoming organization President Carol Gallentine, of Roseland, said. “There’ll be music, singing and a fabulous speaker, ‘Barbara from Harlem.’ Plus, it’s a fundraiser, helping to further our Republican values and sustain all our future endeavors that focus around the U.S. Constitution and the healthy, positive civic education of adults and children. Share the news; come out and have a really enjoyable evening on Feb. 18 at Calandra’s Mediterranean Grill in Fairfield. If you can only be with us in spirit, consider making a donation for 2021 to Essex County NJ Republican Women.”

Reservations and information about the event are available at http://bit.ly/3aySiY8.

Other newly elected officers for 2021 are Vice President Maureen Edelson, of Montclair; secretary Tammy Rossi, of Nutley; and treasurer Mary Waugh, of Verona.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County NJ Republican Women