NJEDA to award $14 million in grants through Sustain & Serve NJ

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced Feb. 25 that it anticipates awarding $14 million in grants to 27 organizations through its Sustain & Serve NJ program. The NJEDA launched applications for Sustain & Serve NJ in late 2020 to support restaurants that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NJEDA expects that the funding will result in the purchase of 1.5 million meals from at least 160 New Jersey restaurants in at least 69 cities in 12 counties.

“New Jersey’s restaurants were hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the outpouring of interest in Sustain & Serve NJ underscores the community’s desire to help local restaurants and the neighborhoods they serve,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “The positive economic impact of this program for the restaurant industry, combined with the good it will do in the community, makes Sustain & Serve NJ a home run.”

Through Sustain & Serve NJ, the NJEDA anticipates providing $14 million in grant funding to entities throughout the Garden State to support expenses directly tied to bulk purchasing of meals from New Jersey–based restaurants. Each awardee will receive a grant of between $100,000 and $2 million to fund these purchases. The entities will then distribute the meals at no cost.

“New Jersey’s restaurants are paramount to our state’s economy and Gov. Murphy has made bolstering this industry a focal point of our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said. “The tremendous response to our Sustain & Serve NJ program showcases the eagerness from organizations statewide to support local establishments within their communities.”

The NJEDA is completing reviews of additional applicants and may provide additional awards in the near future.

The following organizations will receive grant money to assist restaurants in the following municipalities: