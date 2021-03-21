New Jersey Blood Services announces a blood emergency one year into the pandemic

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Blood Services recently announced a blood shortage in the region, one year after the region was the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic. Before COVID-19, donors could stop by community blood drives at convenient locations like high schools, colleges and offices. It has been one year since these groups had to cancel their blood drives due to COVID-19 and few have been able to resume these lifesaving events.

NJBS currently has a 4.2-day supply of blood, which is well below what is needed by area hospitals. New Jersey’s health care system requires 1,500 donations each day to treat patients, ranging from trauma victims to newborn babies and their mothers to cancer patients. Donors with type O and type B blood are especially needed as NJBS currently has only a one- to two-day supply of these blood types.

“With thousands getting vaccinated each day, we are thrilled to watch our state recover from this catastrophic year,” said Andrea Cefarelli, senior executive director at New Jersey Blood Services. “As New Jersey bounces back in strides this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives. While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues.”

NJBS is taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available at https://nybc.org/donate-blood/covid-19-and-blood-donation-copy/.

Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visiting www.nybc.org/.