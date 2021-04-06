Belleville establishes its first internet exchange safety zone

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The township of Belleville has established a safe area for residents to complete purchases and swaps made through websites such as Craigslist and Recycler.

The area in front of Town Hall, 152 Washington Ave. in Belleville, has been designated as an internet exchange safety zone intended for residents to use to safely complete online transactions.

The walkway leading to the entrance of the Belleville Police Department and Town Hall on the northside of the building will be monitored by cameras 24 hours a day.

“This is important because so many of us are making online purchases these days,” said Councilman Vinny Cozzarelli, who spearheaded the creation of the internet exchange safety zone. “This is a safe and convenient alternative to completing transactions with strangers at your front door.”

Signs have been posted on police headquarters to direct residents to the area. No appointment is necessary to use the meetup area.

“The members of the Belleville Police Department support this area because it’s just another way to keep the residents of Belleville safe,” police Chief Mark Minichini said. “We have seen this program work effectively in other municipalities and we’re happy to offer it to our residents, too.”