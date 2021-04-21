Yoga, cherry blossoms and community come to life in Belleville

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Cherry blossom–lined Mertz Avenue in Belleville was transformed into an open-air yoga studio for approximately 50 people who spent Wednesday afternoon, April 14, holding the lotus, the downward dog and other poses.

The “Street Yoga Under the Cherry Blossoms” event, led by yogi Michelle Petersen of Signature Fitness, was another sign of Belleville beginning to go back to life as usual. Council members Naomy De Pena and Vinny Cozzarelli, and Board of Education member Gabrielle Bennett-Meany took part in the annual event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“This is just one of the most picturesque little streets in Belleville — the perfect example of why we are widely known as the Cherry Blossom Capital of America,” Mayor Michael Melham said. “This was a great way for residents to come out, stretch a bit and enjoy the spring beauty of Belleville.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville Township