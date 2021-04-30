Oranges & Maplewood NAACP to present 108th annual Freedom Fund Gala

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn’s 8th Congressional District and serves as the Democratic Caucus chairperson in the U.S. House of Representatives, will deliver the keynote address at the 108th annual Oranges & Maplewood NAACP Freedom Fund Gala, held virtually this year with the theme “When We Fight We Win.” The gala will be Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.naacpomffgala2021.eventbrite.com.

The Oranges & Maplewood NAACP will salute the contributions of civic and corporate leaders in nine categories.

“We are honored Congressman Hakeem Jeffries will serve as our keynote speaker. His leadership has been exemplary and transformative,” chapter President Darryl Jeffries said. “We are equally honored to salute nine distinguished civic and corporate leaders. … Now, more than ever, we encourage everyone’s participation in support of the important work of the NAACP, as we are on a mission to recruit 500 new or renewing members.”

Founded on April 18, 1913, the Oranges & Maplewood NAACP chapter is the oldest chartered branch in the state of New Jersey and third oldest in the nation. The branch represents 11 communities in Essex County: Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Orange, South Orange, Nutley, Verona and West Orange.