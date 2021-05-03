Belleville SAL 105 welcomes its newest — and youngest — member

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 welcomed its newest and youngest member on Tuesday, April 27: Cole Livingstone, who was less than 24 hours old at the time. Cole joins his brother, father and grandfather as members of the 105 American Legion family.

Cole, who was born Monday, April 26, is the grandson of SAL 105 Sgt. at arms Jimmy Livingstone. Jimmy Livingstone has been an SAL member for 13 years, eligible through his father’s service. Cole’s father is a veteran member of American Legion Post 105, as well as SAL, as he is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Cole joins his brother, James, as an SAL, honoring both their father and great-grandfather.

Jimmy Livingstone came to the post on April 27 to announce the birth of his new grandchild and immediately asked for an application for Cole, so Pop-Pop could sign him up.