Robert Schoeber Memorial Rotary Golf Classic will be June 2

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Rotary clubs of Belleville and Nutley will host the Robert Schoeber Memorial Rotary Golf Classic on Wednesday, June 2. Schoeber was a longtime, influential member of Nutley Rotary and started this outing some time ago. It is now played in his honor.

The shotgun start event will be held at Farmstead Golf & Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road in Lafayette. The admission fee includes a round of golf, lunch, green fees, cart, prizes and dinner.

Nutley Rotary is now accepting sponsorships; contact Dorothy Huey at 973-687-3688 or hueynews@optonline.net before May 21 for additional information.

All of the charitable proceeds will go to Nutley Rotary.