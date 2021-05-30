Essex County commemorates Memorial Day with wreath-laying ceremony

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, May 25, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, hosted a wreath-laying ceremony in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate Memorial Day. Standing in front of the Armed Forces Memorial with the county executive are, from left, Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, Essex County Chief of Staff Phil Alagia, U.S. Rep. Donald Payne’s aide Isabel Cruz, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Commissioner Brendan Gill, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne, Register Juan Rivera, NJ State Sen. and Deputy Chief of Staff Teresa Ruiz, county administrator Robert Jackson, and Clarence Jackson, a member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3 in Newark and the Essex County Veterans Advisory Board.