Belleville Historical Society remembers Medal of Honor soldiers buried locally

BELLEVILLE, NJ — In preparation for Memorial Day, the Belleville Historical Society made sure that American flags were in place at the graves of the Belleville young men killed in action and now buried in several local cemeteries.

As a member of the Medal of Honor Historical Society, the Belleville Historical Society also set additional flags at the graves of soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor. There are three Medal of Honor soldiers buried locally. World War II Army Lt. Steven Gregg is buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, while Civil War Navy Capt. James McIntosh is interred at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny and World War I Lt. Patrick Regan rests in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Regan was one of the original pallbearers for the Unknown Soldier. When the body of the Unknown Soldier was returned to the United States from France on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921, 10 soldiers who had been awarded the Medal of Honor were selected to serve as pallbearers. The 10 men marched alongside as the Unknown Soldier made the journey to the newly built tomb in Arlington National Cemetery. This year is the 100th anniversary of the Unknown Soldier.

According to Regan’s Medal of Honor citation, “On Oct. 8, 1918, although severely wounded, Lt. Regan dashed, with an empty pistol, towards an enemy machine gun nest, capturing 30 Austrian gunners and four machine guns.”

Photos Courtesy of Michael Perrone