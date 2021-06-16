Belleville becomes a Purple Heart town

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville is now officially a Purple Heart town, after the Belleville Town Council approved a resolution at its June 7 meeting. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 366 relocated from Clifton to Belleville and is headquartered at American Legion Post 105.

The Belleville Historical Society recently built and donated a Purple Heart monument in front of the post in honor of those wounded in action. The society made the donation in memory of Councilman Kevin Kennedy, who hosted many events at the post and was very active with veteran affairs. Kennedy originated the Belleville street naming program for local soldiers killed in action.