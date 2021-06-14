Local boys catch the most fish at EC Fishing Derby

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville’s Zander Ruglio, second from left, and West Caldwell’s Benjamin Lindeblad, third from left, caught the most fish in the boys ages 11 to 15 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Grover Cleveland Park in Caldwell/Essex Fells on Saturday, June 12. They each caught two fish. Presenting the awards are Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante, left, and program coordinator Kahron Smothers, right.