Belleville SAL 105’s Sangemino is named Son of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — For the first time in more than two decades, Sons of the American Legion 105 attended the American Legion Detachment of New Jersey Convention in Wildwood, putting the Belleville patriotic organization on the map by receiving recognition for their work in various projects and programs, as well as by having member Steve Sangemino named Son of the Year.

Every year in the beginning of June, the American Legion family, comprising the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders, gathers in Wildwood for a weeklong statewide convention. In the past, there have been more than 5,000 participants in attendance — though this year, it was dialed back due to the pandemic. The convention itself is only two days, but events precede and follow those days of votes on the floor with receptions, parades and networking events. Aside from the amount of business that needs to be discussed and voted on, the convention is also an opportunity for posts, units and squadrons from around the state to get together and celebrate their common goal of working for U.S. veterans.

Each post that attends gets a certain amount of delegates based on the size of its membership, and as voting delegates this year, SAL Squadron 105 in Belleville sent Commander Sangemino, who also serves as a Detachment vice commander; 1st Vice Commander Tim Byrne; and Adjutant Rusty Myers, who also holds the office of Essex County Detachment executive committeeman.

Each year at the event, the state officers for the next year are nominated and elected. Squadron 105 proudly nominated Sangemino for reelection to the office of Detachment vice commander, to which he was elected for a second term.

The convention also gives the state an opportunity to tally up the accomplishments of the more than 163 SAL squadrons. This tabulation, aside from giving the SAL National Headquarters a clear idea of activities in New Jersey, also gives state leadership an opportunity to recognize those squadrons that have excelled. SAL 105 received a membership award for growing the squadron membership to its current strength of 81 members. The squadron also received two second-place awards for hours given and in donating to programs in both Americanism and internal affairs, and a third-place win for its veterans affairs and rehabilitation projects.

Among others, those programs include donating to the Fisher House Foundation, the Detachment Commanders Projects, Wreaths Across America, the Child Welfare Foundation, Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, the Girl Scouts to send cookies overseas to deployed troops; running veterans lunches locally; and running Americanism programs, such as serving as color guards at various remembrances throughout the year. Of note is that all of these programs still happened throughout the pandemic, and were all made possible all through the generosity of the Belleville community.

Perhaps the greatest accomplishment was having one of 105’s sons receive the prestigious Son of the Year Award. From out of the almost 10,000 SALs in the N.J. Detachment, a son is nominated each year and recognized for their outstanding contributions to their squadron and their community. SAL 105 Commander Steve Sangemino received the 2020-2021 Son of the Year award, joining an elite fraternity of sons who have received the award over the years.

“Steve takes his role as a commander and as a son very seriously when it comes to honoring our veterans, be it at a Memorial Day event, a flag-retirement ceremony, a Saint Patrick’s Day parade, or a small little flag-raising ceremony in the rain outside of the post on Veterans Day. That is the reason why we are here — to honor our fathers who came before us and served — and that informs all of what Steve does as an SAL,” the nomination for Sangemino read. “It is because of that enthusiasm — because of that passion and ardor for the pillars of what the Sons of the American Legion stands for, Squadron 105 has had the level of success over the past two years that it has. Steve is an inspiring leader, a man who personifies all things SAL; he is the son of a veteran who is guided by the principles ‘for God and country.’”

Sangemino was presented with a pin, shirt, hat and engraved clock.

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers