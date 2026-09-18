Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School football team defeated Bergen County Tech 36-21 on Thursday, Sept. 17, in Hackensack for its first win of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Varona was 7-of-7 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another TD.

In the first quarter, Varona scored on an 8-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.

Varona connected on a 20-yard TD pass to senior Jadiere Rivera-Hampton, and hit junior 6-foot-2 receiver Sean Sharpe on the two-point pass for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Varona threw an 88-yard TD pass to Sharpe to make it 20-0. Varona also threw TD passes of 28 yards to junior Desmond Mitchell and 89 yards to Sharpe. Varona ran for both conversion runs for a 36-0 lead.

Sharpe finished with four catches for 200 yards.

Belleville improved to 1-2. BCT moved to 2-2.

The Buccaneers will host Dover on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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