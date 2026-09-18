Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season

September 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

September 16, 2026 10
Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union FIELD-CHS team1

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union

September 16, 2026 14
Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair FOOT-BHSvMontclair4

Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair

September 16, 2026 18
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season G-SOCCER-BHsvNA2

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season

September 17, 2026 23

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains 1

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

September 16, 2026 10
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season CROSS-SHP 09-08 2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season

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Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair FOOT-BHSvMontclair4 3

Bloomfield HS football team falls short vs. Montclair

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Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season G-SOCCER-BHsvNA2 4

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team continues great start to season

September 17, 2026 23

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