Bloomfield Girl Scouts taste-test cookies from two bakeries

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Members of Girl Scout Troop 20340 of Bloomfield gathered recently to taste-test cookies from both Girl Scout cookie bakeries. The Bloomfield troop sells cookies made at Little Brownie Bakers, located in Louisville, Ky., but got to try the cookies made at ABC Bakers, located in Brownsburg, Ind. The girls voted on taste, texture and appearance. After the taste test, the girls agreed that the best Girl Scout cookies come from LBB.

Photos Courtesy of Girl Scout Troop 20340