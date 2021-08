This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Campers at Oak View School’s summer camp program in Bloomfield were excited to have officers stop by and speak about stranger danger, the importance of 9-1-1 and bicycle safety. To have officers stop by events, email Lt. Naomi Zepeda at nzepeda@bloomfieldnjpd.com.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety